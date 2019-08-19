The community of Burns Lake will be hosting a forestry discussion next week.

MLA John Rustad is leading the discussion on August 26 at the Village Office in Burns Lake.

The discussion comes after many people have lost their jobs across the province from the curtailments and Mill closures.

Carrie Smith, spokesperson for the event said the event is a chance to get the community together to discuss the issues that are affecting all of the communities.

“They can let John know what their concerns are and try to come up with some solutions and to just have a general discussion,” said Smith.

The most recent curtailments happened in Mackenzie and in Fort St. James where 400 workers lost their jobs after shifts were cut and three mills closed.

Smith also said Rustad just wants people to come out to the event.

“He just wants everyone to get their thoughts out and try and come up with a solution for every community,” said Smith.

If people are interested in the event they can call Smith at the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce.