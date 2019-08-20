Suspect’s families have been allowed to see about 30 seconds of the video

The two young murder suspects who were the subject of a nationwide manhunt left behind a last will and testament. According to the Toronto Star the pair used a cellphone to record the video before killing themselves in northern Manitoba. The video is reported to include wishes for their remains and a goodbye to their families. Parts of the video have been shown to the families of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Trudeau says SNC-Lavalin actions were not illegal

Justin Trudeau is admitting his government made mistakes in the handling of the SNC-Lavalin file. But the PM rejects the Tories claim that his actions were criminal. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has again called on the RCMP to investigate whether there was criminal activity in the case. Last week the Ethics Commissioner found that Trudeau had violated the Ethics Act.

PM says travelling to participate in terrorism is “a crime”

The PM isn’t saying whether an accused ISIS fighter will be allowed to live in Canada. Jack Letts, nicknamed “Jihadi Jack”, was a dual Canadian-British citizen until the U.K. revoked his passport. Letts is being held in a Kurdish prison. Justin Trudeau didn’t directly answer questions about whether he would be allowed back into this country.

Social media giants shut down sites influencing Hong Kong protests

Twitter and Facebook have shut down accounts they say may have been sowing the seeds of unrest in Hong Kong. Pro-democracy protests which have often been violent have been underway in Hong Kong for months. In all the two social media giants removed about 1-thousand accounts that were being used to undermine the protest movement.

Lung illness sends dozens of teens to American hospitals

In the U.S. a mysterious new lung disease is being investigated. The Centre for Disease Control says the lung illness may be linked to vaping. Dozens of teens were hospitalized in the Midwest last week with symptoms of chest pain, vomiting and shortness of breath. Most reported using vaping devices for tobacco and THC.