This year there has been a huge difference in numbers of Salmon coming through the north due to climate change.

The Department of Fisheries put a full ban on fishing all salmon last month at the Skeena Watershed but recently lifted it for pink and coho salmon.

DOF has put a focus on restoration of Salmon stocks. Johnathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard announced today at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver the DOF are investing almost $2.7 million dollars.

Minister Wilkinson said they are hoping to restore and advance the wild stock with help by First Nations and community-led solutions.

“This fund represents a historic investment in the sustainability of the B.C. Fisheries and those who depend on it,” said Wilkinson.

He also mentioned the Big Bar Landslide in the Fraser River that was discovered in June. Chinook was impacted in the landslide and why there are low numbers in the North.

“We also now have evidence that limited numbers of chinook have been able to naturally migrate past Big Bar Landslide using the channels created by our rock manipulation,” he said.