Residents march during the Mackenzie Matters rally against the curtailments and shutdowns impacting their community. (supplied by: Cole Kelly, MyPGNow staff)

Hundreds of people marched the streets today for the Mackenzie Matters rally.

The event saw no shortage of political dignitaries looking for a solution to the recent struggles of the province’s forestry sector, which has seen curtailments and shutdowns in Mackenzie and Fort Saint James.

Mackenzie Mayor Joan Atkinson said they are ready to face the challenge head-on and stick together.

“Mackenzie has clearly demonstrated that we are committed to each other and to our community, and when we need to, we roll up our sleeves to get the job done,” she said.

Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris said he and the BC Liberals will be taking an aggressive approach when dealing with Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson.

“I’m sure that the Minister is going to do his best. We’re going to be like little chihuahuas biting on his ankles for the next few weeks to ensure we hold his nose to the grindstone here, but I assure you that we will do our very best.”

The community is rallying together after Conifex and Canfor announced sawmill curtailments and shutdowns earlier this year.

With files from Ethan Ready, MyPGNow.com