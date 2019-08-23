The BVX is officially open for its 100th year and it brought back a fan favourite, the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show.

This is the fourth year the Canine Stars have come to the fall fair, starting in 2016. Most dogs in the show are rescues.

Ethan Wilhelm, founder explained some of the rescue stories.

“They have all kinds of crazy rescue stories that you hear about during the show we have. We have a dog that was saved from dogfighting and we have one that was taped in a box, little Nicholas was found just running down the street, he was a tiny baby,” said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm and co-founder of Canine Stars Keri Caraher began competing with their own dogs in 2001. The competed all across North America. In 2005, the two began competing professionally at different themes parks, pet expos, and fairs. The two eventually decided to create Canine Stars in 2012.

Wilhelm says Canine Stars love coming to Smithers and the BVX.

“ We have such a good time up here, It’s a really nice tight nit community and people remember us and we get to know some of the local folks here, so we have a lot of fun.

The Canine Stars encourage adoption and promote a strong interactive bond with dogs.