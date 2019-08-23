Its BVX weekend but the weather may have missed the memo.

Temperatures will be 17 degrees as the high both Saturday and Sunday in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes district.

Doug Lundquist, Environment Canada Meteorologist says we are getting a low-pressure system on Saturday.

“It’s going to give showers and cooler weather to the area for the next couple of days, so as far as the weekend goes the beginning is perhaps the worst part of it and hopefully Sunday is a little bit better where we get a little more sun and a mix of sun and cloud,” said Lundquist.

For those heading out to the fair Lundquist said that Sunday would be the best day to go.

“If the sun breaks out at any time, which it can, it’s still unsettled and there can be breaks, get out there and just enjoy it,” said Lundquist.

Fairgoers should also keep in mind to bring a jacket because the valley and the lakes are seeing a low of six on Saturday and five on Sunday.