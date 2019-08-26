Liberals are ramping up election campaign

The Liberals have chosen their election campaign slogan. As we inch forward to the October federal election the ruling Liberal party unveiled the slogan “Choose Forward”. The advertising campaign will begin on television this week. The ads do take aim at the Conservatives with PM Justin Trudeau saying the Tories like to say they are for the people but cut taxes for the wealthy and cut services for everyone else.

Mexican Attorney General says man died with violence

A Canadian has died in Mexico. CTV News reports the 62-year old man is a Canadian retiree who had served as an honorary consul in Mexico. Global Affairs Canada would not confirm his identity citing privacy laws. However, the attorney general’s office in Cancun said the man was killed “with violence”.

Brazilian government sends in warplanes to battle rainforest fires

The Brazilian government is sending in warplanes to help control the Amazon wildfires. The planes will dump water on the raging fires and the move comes after global outrage about the destruction of the rainforests and the Brazilian government’s lack of action. More than 40-thousand troops will also be deployed in six Brazilian states to help fight the fires.

Weekend violence ends brief period of peace in Hong Kong

More violence has erupted in Hong Kong. For the first time police have used water cannons to try to control the throng of protesters. The pro-democracy protests have been raging in the city for 12 weeks. 36 protesters were arrested over the weekend and 15 police officers were injured.