Celine and Xavier riding their bikes with their children in Vietnam (supplied by: Celine Pasche)

A family known for biking across the world has made a stop in Smithers.

The Pasche family arrived over the weekend and leave tomorrow morning.

They were biking from Alaska until they made it to Prince Rupert. According to the family, they don’t choose their destination by places they want to go visit but instead just follow one road.

The family arrived in Smithers because they wanted to go to Calgary.

Celine Pasche said they had a great welcome in Smithers.

“The people we’ve met are really adventurous people and have great ideas about really cool things to do. So, it sounded like a cool place to do many things and explore the wideness around and we were happy to meet all the people because they gave us all new ideas of things to do,” said Pasche.

The family originally from Switzerland began their journey nine years ago as a couple. They decided to see the world and thought by bike would be the easiest way to go because they can go on their own timeline.

The two are now joined by their children Nayla and Fibie.

Celine also says the family has met the kindest of people in all countries.

“People have been inviting us in their home and inviting us for dinners, for meals. They’ve been giving us food for along the way there’s so much kindness and we feel that in a way the world is very safe and kind,” she says.

To view the families blog and journey, go to their website www.ylia.ch.