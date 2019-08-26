Construction on King Street and Second Avenue (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The Town of Smithers is creating a traffic pattern change by Muheim Elementary School.

Smithers with help from ICBC is installing flashing pedestrian beacons at King St and Second Avenue. The beacons are solar-powered and will be pedestrian activated.

The beacons should provide an additional level of safety for students who are walking through that crosswalk.

This began after a traffic review that was done for Smithers by Watt Consulting Group. During the review, It saw there were a number of near-miss incidents at the intersections.

During the first week of school, the Town of Smithers Prevention and Community Safety Officer will be helping students use the new crosswalk system correctly.

For more information, call the Town of Smithers’ Prevention and Community Safety Officer at 250-847-6197.