Photo of the latest Powerbucks Jackpot winner Brittany Hammell of Prince George (Photo supplied by BCLC)

It was the crowning moment for a Prince George woman and her family as she picked up a million-dollar lottery prize in Vancouver today (Monday).

Brittany Hammell is the latest winner of the Powerbucks Progressive Jackpot after winning at the Treasure Cove Casino last week (August 20th).

She is the second progressive jackpot winner in over a month in the Northern Capital after Andy and Marlyne Dumoulin collected a two-million-dollar jackpot in July.

Hammell is still on cloud nine after what happened.

“It is beyond what I could honestly compare, I am still in shock and I never expected to win such a large amount and when it happened I was in shock and didn’t believe that it was actually happening,”

Hammell told MyPGNow she went to the casino on a hunch with her partner and the strategy paid off, walking away with a million dollars.

“I changed things up as I generally don’t go that often. On the way home from work I decided to stop in and I walked around and the lights kind of drew me in and I won.”

“My heart stopped, the first thing I did was to try and call my husband, I tried calling him over and over just so he could see what was actually happening.”

She plans to buy a house with the money along with investing a portion of it into an education fund for her three kids.

The odds of winning the Powerbucks jackpot on a $3 wager are approximately 1 in 25 million.