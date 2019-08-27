Photo of Falcor after he was taken into the Prince George branch of the BC SPCA (Photo supplied by BC SPCA)

A dog is clinging to life after being brought into the Prince George branch of the SPCA.

When Falcor arrived at the facility, he had an open wound on his back and was unresponsive before being rushed to a local vet where he is now being cared for.

Spokesperson, Marcie Moriarty told Vista Radio they are getting to the bottom of this and are looking to contact the owner to find out what happened.

“At this stage, we have launched an investigation and we are following some promising leads as to who was the owner of Falcor and what exactly happened. The priority, of course, is for our investigations team to get to the bottom of what happened to Falcor and who was responsible.”

According to the SPCA, the dog is now in need of a blood transfusion.

Over 15-thousand dollars has been raised in the community to support his medical care and recovery.

Moriarty states they are extremely thankful for the northern generosity.

“It so heartwarming to see the public response to Falcor’s needs and we don’t know what the ultimate cost is in terms of the care but the 15-thousand dollars is truly amazing.”