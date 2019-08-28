You can now add Prince George and Houston to the list of communities feeling the pinch of the forestry downturn in BC.

On Tuesday, Canfor announced a production curtailment of 75 million board feet starting September 3rd and will run until the end of the year.

Canfor’s Plateau and Houston mills are expected to transition to a four-day workweek next month, which will remain in place until the market and economic conditions support a full operating schedule.

The curtailments are due to low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre.