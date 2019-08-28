Mayor Bachrach announced he will be taking a leave of absence to focus on the federal election (supplied by: bachrach.ca)

The council room was filled with emotion as Mayor Taylor Bachrach announced he will be taking a leave of absence.

During last nights (Aug 27) council meeting he made the announcement so he can focus full time on his federal campaign.

Bachrach is the Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate for the NDP. He is replacing Nathan Cullen after he announced in March he would be retiring to spend more time with his family.

Bachrach’s leave will be effective at the end of the month.

He says the opportunity and the community mean a lot to him.

“You never know what the outcome of the election is going to be but for now I have to focus all my attention in there and I’m certainly going to miss sitting around the table,” said Bachrach.

He has served as Mayor of Smithers for the past eight years and in 2008 he was elected to be a councilor in Telkwa.

Bachrach also said being mayor has been an incredible opportunity.

“This is an incredible place, it’s given me and my family a lot over the years and it’s still home so, I’m not saying goodbye. Being mayor is an incredibly unique role,” he said.

Councillor Atrill will be taking on the role of being acting mayor and Councillor Wray will be the alternate.

Bachrach had nothing but kind words to say about Councillor Attrill taking on this new role.

“She’s lived here her entire life and I know she’s in incredibly dedicated to it as is our entire team we have a very strong team at the Town of Smithers,” he said.

The federal election will be held on October 21.