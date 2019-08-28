Smithers Town Council released its strategic plan before the towns council meeting Tuesday (Aug 27).

During a retreat held at the end of March, this year council approved the priorities for 2019-2022.

The plan focuses on five main components, the economy, community livability, environmental responsibility, council’s relationship with the Wet’suwet’en Nation and Asset management.

During councils, time in office they want to focus on is the long term viability of the airport, improve housing affordability and diversity and increase community economic development.

Councillor Benson said for housing affordability there has been a plan put in place over the past 10 years.

“There’s certainly accommodations and there we’re being able to facilitate some creativity in terms of housing but we want to revisit the O.C.P (Official Community Plans) and in the meantime, if you look on our website you can see there are options,” he said.

Another important topic that council wants to focus on is community livability. The main goal for this section is to have the Town of Smithers a place people want to live and visit.

The priorities in this plan are to enhance the vitality of downtown, enhance community life, culture and recreation, increase and facilitate active transportation and update the Smithers Community Plan.

Councillor Thomas said active transportation is on it’s way to the community.

“We had our active transportation happen over the summer and the plan should be forthcoming and we want to implement that plan as well as support the Cycle 16 bike trail to Telkwa. Community members have been working on that for some time now,” she said.

To look more into the strategic plan, go the smithers.ca.