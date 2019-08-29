Wayne Morrison has been missing since Aug 27. (supplied by: RCMP )

RCMP have confirmed the man who went missing earlier this week in New Hazelton has been found safe.

Wayne Morrison was last seen on Tuesday (Aug. 27).

Search and Rescue crews, air support, and police dogs were called to assist in the search.

North District RCMP Media Relations Officer, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says he was last seen in the Helen Lake Area.

“He went mushroom picking on August 27, this Tuesday past, and had failed to return to a predesignated location and time,” Saunderson says.

Saunderson also explained what he looks like so community members can be on the lookout for him.

“Has been described as an indigenous male about 5’11 inches tall, about 209 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. Last seen wearing a blue fleece jacket, blue jeans, and runners,” said Saunderson.

Morrison is familiar with the area and has been mushroom picking before.

Anyone with information is being asked to call New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.