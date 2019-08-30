Nice weekend for the Telkwa BBQ and the long weekend (supplied by: pixabay)

Looks like the Bulkley Valley is getting some nice weather Telkwa BBQ and the long weekend.

The temperatures are hitting the low to mid 20’s range.

Saturday is going to be 23 degrees, then climb up to 24 on Sunday and for your holiday Monday, it will be a high of 21.

Doug, Lundquist, Environment Canada meteorologist says the valley will be seeing some rain in the middle of the weekend.

“We have a system moving in from the coast that will probably give us some showers but then the ridge will be building starting Monday,” he said.

Lundquist also said we can see a change of weather around this time of year.

“I think this is as good as it can get and yeah it will be tough for those kids once they go back with the summer-like weather but there’s always some playtime in the evenings,” he said.

Jackets may still want to be out because on Saturday the low will only be at 8, Sunday a low of 11 and Monday a low of 8 degrees.