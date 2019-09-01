BC Hydro Crews working on downed power line (Photo supplied by MyBulkleyLakesNow,com staff)

Over 1600 customers were without power in Smithers, South of Boyle Road to West of Tatlow Road.

Power was out in the area around 2 p.m. and has since been turned back on.

Tanya Fish, Bc Hydro spokesperson said the outage was caused by a raven.

“A raven landed on a wire and caused a fault in the system,” said Fish.

Hydro crews were on scene around 4 p.m.

To report a power outage, call 1-800-224-9376 or on their website bchydro.com