Over 1600 customers were without power in Smithers, South of Boyle Road to West of Tatlow Road.

Power was out in the area around 2 p.m. and has since been turned back on.

Tanya Fish, Bc Hydro spokesperson said the outage was caused by a raven.

“A raven landed on a wire and caused a fault in the system,” said Fish.

Hydro crews were on scene around 4 p.m.

To report a power outage, call 1-800-224-9376 or on their website bchydro.com

 

 

 