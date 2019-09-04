Group calls on MLA`s to end morning prayers

The B.C. Humanist Association is calling for prayers in the provinces legislature to stop. Humanists believe that you can be good without God and the group says the prayers delivered on rotation by MLA’s could be considered religious. A review of the practice is being done by the acting clerk of the legislature.

Over 60-percent of Canadians now surviving cancer

There is big news on the survival rate for some cancers this morning. New stats from the Canadian Cancer Society show that more Canadians are surviving blood and breast cancers. Pancreatic cancer, that’s the same cancer Alex Trebek is fighting, is expected to become the third leading cause of cancer death in this country this year.

Bank boss to offer analysis of economy

We will hear from the Bank of Canada later this morning for the first time since July. Governor Stephen Poloz will announce whether the bank will lower overnight interest rates and deliver its first policy announcement in three months. It is expected Poloz will hold the rate steady at 1 point 75 percent.

Southern States brace for Dorian

Over 2 million people have been told to evacuate along the American east coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian. While it is not expected to hit Florida, the Category 2 storm could pass close to Georgia and South Carolina later this week and may cause storm surge and flooding. The death toll from Dorian has risen to 7 in the Bahamas.

Hong Kong pulls extradition bill

Hong Kong has withdrawn its controversial extradition bill that sparked months of violent protests. The bill would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to China for trial. But it’s not clear if the announcement will be enough to end the protests as other demands including an independent inquiry into police action will not be met.

Volatile day in British Parliament as PM suffers Brexit defeat

Britain’s Prime Minister is planning to call an early election after suffering a major defeat in Parliament. Lawmakers in Britain are making moves to bar Boris Johnson from making a no-deal exit from the European Union. Yesterday lawmakers voted to take control of the Brexit agenda.