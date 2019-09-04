Six legal changes to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project given green light

The Federal Court of Appeal has granted the go-ahead to six legal challenges to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Environmental groups and First Nations appealed the federal government’s decision to approve the project for a second time in June, arguing the environmental assessment and the consultation process were inadequate. The court says the challenges are limited to the quality of the consultation with Indigenous Peoples and related issues.

Canada names new ambassador to China

Canada has named a new ambassador to China.

The federal Liberals drafted business consultant Dominic Barton, the head of the federal government’s economic advisory council. They haven’t had an ambassador in Beijing since January when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired former cabinet minister John McCallum following a series of public comments that broke with the government’s line.

Missing Canadian army reservist may be in the U.S.

Police in the U.S. say a missing former Canadian army reservist tied to a white supremacist group may have crossed the border on foot and has weapons.

Family members last saw Patrik Matthews in Manitoba last week and RCMP say they found his vehicle yesterday in the province’s southeast, about nine kilometres from the U.S. border. American police say there’s a concern for public safety because of Mathews’ beliefs.

Dorian expected to weaken before moving into Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Dorian is expected to move into Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec this weekend as either a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm.

The centre says the storm will move near Nova Scotia on Saturday and it may still be a full-fledged hurricane once it enters Canadian waters. It’s expected to diminish to a tropical storm as it moves though the Atlantic region.