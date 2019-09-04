Sawyer and Bachrach react to 14 former NDP candidates make move to Green Party in N.B. (supplied by: bachrach.ca)

Climate change is a big topic in this year’s federal election.

Mike Sawyer, Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green Party candidate believes the anxiety of Climate Changed has caused 14 former NDP candidates to join the Green Party in New Brunswick.

The announcement was made on Sept.3.

Sawyer said the anxiety around climate change is at an all-time high.

“Many people who have been in the NDP tent before because that was the only place for people with environmental values are now leaving apparently in gross to go and support the greens,” said Sawyer.

The former NDP leaders who announced they were leaving held a press conference in Moncton with New Brunswick Green Party leader David Coon.

NDP candidate for Skeena- Bulkley Valley Taylor Bachrach said it’s not something that he is worried about.

“What I’m focused on is providing the leadership that people in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley deserve and that means traveling around the community and meeting with people, understanding their aspirations, their challenges and talking about how I can be a strong voice for them in Ottawa,” said Bachrach.

Bachrach was one of the few candidates who have received an endorsement from GreenPac.

The federal election is expected to be held October 21.