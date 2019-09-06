Burns Lake had a political visit Thursday (Sept 5).

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservative candidate Claire Rattée held a meet and greet at Woods N’ Water Sporting goods.

According to Rattée, there is a lot of support in that area. The residents mainly talked to her about the wildfires that happened last year.

She says according to residents it was hard to get a hold of the government federally or provincially, also saying some people couldn’t get fire insurance and are living off of community donations.

“I don’t want to see that happen to people in this riding again, I don’t think it’s appropriate that it happens anywhere in Canada and I think it’s really disgusting that they couldn’t get any kind of response from the people that are supposed to be representing them,” Rattée said.

In her campaign, she is focusing on equal representation. Rattée was a part of the city council for four years in Kitimat where she saw first hand how the Skeena-Bulkley Valley was lacking in federal representation.

She also said she would like to see that change.

“I would like to see our residents being listened to and representation that’s actually in the communities and speaking with people and finding out what the issues are and in term bringing that back to Ottawa,” said Rattée.

The conservative party will not be releasing its platform until the election gets officially called.

Rattée will be in Burns Lake again on Monday and also will be a part of the All candidates forum in Smithers on Oct 15.