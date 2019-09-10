Northern BC residents offer little response to Daylight Savings Time survey
(Photo courtesy of Pixbay)
The results are in from the province’s public consultation on Daylight Savings Time.
According to the government, the public engagement session resulted in 223,273 completed surveys with 93% of respondents in favour of a change to year-round observance.
That’s compared to just 7% of people who indicated their preference to stay with the current bi-annual time changes.
In Northern BC, a combined four percent of people in the Nechako and Cariboo regions submitted a response while just 1% took the time to have their say in the Stikine region.
A provincial breakdown of the respondents of the Daylight Savings Time survey (Photo courtesy of BC Government)
For a full breakdown of the report, click here.