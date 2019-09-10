Mary Teegee of the Carrier Sekani Family Services is pleased with a decision from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal in relation to the child welfare system for those living on-reserve.

The ruling stated Ottawa willfully and recklessly discriminated against children of Indigenous descent living on-reserve by failing to provide funding for family and child services.

Teegee outlined to Vista Radio the financial compensation that was awarded.

“Now within, the Canadian Human Rights Act anybody suffering from discrimination is awarded $20,000 for individual and now if that discrimination is shown to be willful and neglectful than the number goes up to $40,000.”

She adds the victory has been a long time coming.

“It’s been a lot of work, we have been going to court since 2006 I believe, which is over a decade and we’re still fighting for every little win and that has already been laid out by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.”

“I think every Canadian citizen should be applauding this ruling because this reinforces their right for compensation if there is any discrimination.”

This is in relation to First Nations children that were unnecessarily taken into care on or after January 1st of 2006.

The Assembly of First Nations said up to 54-thousand children could be eligible for compensation.

The federal government has 30 days to appeal the decision.

