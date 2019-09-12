PM will only participate in two debates during campaign

The Prime Minister will be a no show at the first leader’s debate of the election campaign. The MacLean’s debate will see Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer go toe to toe with the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May. The economy, foreign policy, energy and the environment and indigenous issues will be the hot topics tonight.

Liberal plane damaged by bus

Justin Trudeau’s campaign hit a bit of turbulence in Victoria. The Liberal leader’s plane had just landed in the B.C. capital when a media bus full of reporters travelling with his campaign drove under the plane’s wing scraping it. The damage will not ground Trudeau as his planned events today will continue.

Arrest in beating death of CAF member

A man faces charges for the murder of a Canadian Armed Forces member. Master Corporal Martin Brayman died on Monday after being sucker punched and beaten in Florida Saturday night. Brayman was a NORAD air controller based in Panama City and was a veteran of two overseas deployments.

University of Calgary and Western slipped from list

Three Canadian universities are scoring higher on an influential ranking of the world’s top universities. The University of Toronto placed 18th, the University of British Columbia was 34th and McGill placed 42nd on the Times Higher Education magazine listing of the top 200 schools. McMaster, Montreal, Alberta and the University of Ottawa also made the list.