Mark and his two daughters Claire and Ava cut the ribbon for the 39th annual Terry Fox Run (supplied by: Lynn Mackenzie)

It was a beautiful day to raise money for cancer research.

The Smithers 39th annual Terry Fox Run was held Sunday (Sept 15) at the Central Park Building. The route could be seen with people running, walking, or biking.

Last year, the run raised over $4,000, organizers are hoping to beat that mark this year.

Lauri Deveau said this year they had someone special to cut the ribbon to start the race.

“Mark is a Terry Fox Run survivor, he’s dealing with cancer treatment at this time and he’s awesome and they’ve offered to start the run for us today,” said Deveau.

Deveau also said it means a lot to them that people are coming out to raise money for cancer research.

“Almost everyone has someone in their lives that have dealt with cancer and we have stickers here today that you can write on and who you’re running for. Put it anywhere on your body, your forehead, your chest, anywhere you like and run for that person and it definitely brings it home,” she said.

Burns Lake and the rest of the Lakes District also hosted their Terry Fox Run on Sunday (Sept.15) and together they raised $12,349.