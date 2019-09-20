Luke Strimbold's sentencing hearing has been postponed (supplied by: Dan Mesec)

The BC Prosecution Service announced today (Friday) the sentencing hearing for former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold has been postponed.

Counsel will make an appearance at the Smithers courthouse on Monday to set a new date for Strimbold’s sentencing hearing.

It has been changed because of court scheduling issues.

Strimbold plead guilty to four counts of sexual assault in May.

He originally was charged with 29 offenses, including sexual assault, sexual interference, and an invitation to sexual touching.

15 of the alleged charges were when Strimbold was mayor.

He was elected as mayor in 2011 and at the time to be the youngest mayor in B.C. history.