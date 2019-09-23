Northern Health are still accepting applications for the Imagine Grant (supplied by: Northern Health)

Northern Health is still accepting applications for its Imagine grant.

The application for the fall grant opened on Sept 1 and closes on Sept 30.

The grant is used to support community-level initiatives to improve health within different communities. It is used to help engage organizations and support health areas like physical activity, healthy eating, food nutrition, any injury prevention.

Andrew Steele, Coordinator of Community Funding Programs said Northern Health look for things that will improve health equity.

“Projects that basically support people who might face challenges in accessing health care services to be healthier so, we really look to put an emphasis on that,” he said.

Steele also said they don’t look at single-day events.

The grant has been around for about 10 years.

Steele also said when public health became one unit they decided to form the grant.

“The intent of it is to help empower people in communities to recognize their own priorities and to take steps to address those priorities as defined by them not defined by Northern Health,” he said.

The District of Houston Leisure Services won the grant in the spring to install a public access lifering at Irrigation Lake.

Anyone looking for information about the grant and how to apply can go to northernhealth.ca.