The board of Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce at the 2018 Business Excellence awards (supplied by: Blair McBride)

The Burns Lake District of Commerce is still accepting ballots for the 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

The deadline to submit the ballot is Sept 30 at the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce by noon.

The different awards being offered are Not For Profit Service Club of the Year, Indigenous Business of the Year, Retail Excellence, Professional Service, Outstanding Customer Service, Paul Sandercott Business of The Year, Resource Industry, New Business of the Year, Recreation, Leisure &Hospitality Excellence and Customer Service Employee of the Year.

Randi Amendt, Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce manager said the awards are a way to embrace the accomplishments local businesses have made within the year.

“It’s a good way to show our community and highlight all of the great businesses we have here,” she said.

Amendt also said where people can get tickets for the awards ceremony.

“Tickets will be available October 1st here at the chamber office in Burns Lake and the tickets are $45 plus GST,” she said.

The awards ceremony will be held Oct 19 at the Tweedsmuir Park Rod & Gun in Burns Lake at 5:30 p.m.

Smithers will also be hosting their own business excellence awards on November 16. The chamber is still taking nominations which opened Sept 19.