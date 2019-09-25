The 8th annual Bulkley Valley Health Foundation Gala is officially sold out.

It’s being held on Oct 5 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.

The gala is an event the foundation puts on to raise money for different causes in the area. The foundation’s goal is to provide money to improve health care in the Bulkley Valley.

Laurel Menzel, BV Health Foundation Executive Director said it feels fantastic to know they sold out of tickets.

“I’m making sure I’m getting things just right for both our sponsors and for our guests without having to spend sort of the 11th hour or the next two weeks selling the tickets. They’ve been sold out pretty well since the beginning of last week,” she said.

The money from the gala will be going to different campaigns and different health care initiatives.

Menzel also said the community responded very favorably to the gala.

“They were quick to recognize the fast work the foundation had done and of course each year since then we have taken on bigger and bigger campaigns and provided a lot of equipment and help in funding in health care initiatives throughout the valley,” she said.

Vancouver based comedian John Beuhler will be performing at the event, but this not his first time in Bulkley Valley. Beuhler was in Smithers for the agricultural fair in March.

Beuhler said he thought Smithers was beautiful and that he got to check out Main Street.

“ Every store was selling crampons and things like that, it was very outdoorsy,” he said.

The gala last year raised an estimated $60,000 and was also sold out.