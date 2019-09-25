The province announced $3.5 million in funding for the province for the overdose crisis (supplied by: pixabay)

The province announced on Monday (Sept 23) more funding will be going to municipal communities in finding local solutions on the overdose crisis.

$3.5 million in funding will be going to municipalities all over the province according to Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

The announcement was made at the Union of BC Municipalities Convention in Vancouver.

Up to $50,000 of the funding is coming from the Community Wellness and Harm Reduction Grant program by the Community Action Initiative. Communities that are the hardest hit by the overdose crisis will receive $150,000 for community action teams.

Councilor Gladys Atrill said the funding for the different municipalities is a positive direction.

“The fact that the province is reacting to what others have been saying throughout the province and what the need is a positive thing,” she said.

At a recent council meeting, concerns came in about the homeless camp on Fourth Ave in Smithers. Residents have found syringes and other drug paraphernalia around their homes.

Atrill said she cannot connect the announcement with the camp.

“I’m attending the Union of BC Municipalities Conference right now and when I’m home I can reach out to some of our local agencies to see what the impact in our local community will be,” she said.

Cities in the North that will be receiving the community action teams are Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Terrace.

The grants are going to support projects that are evidence-based, involve people with lived experience, focus on stigma reduction and build community partnerships.