Chambers from across the region met with government representatives in Terrace (supplied by: Sheena Miller)

Smithers District Chamber of Commerce met up with seven other chambers of commerce and government representatives earlier this month.

The chamber met with 16 government representatives and other chambers to discuss local and provincial issues that are affecting businesses in Terrace.

Sheena Miller, Chamber Manager was one of the presenters at the meeting.

Miller said she was nervous presenting in front of government personal for the first time.

“We were presenting on both local and pan-provincial issues affecting business in the region so, there was a bit of pressure there but I think if you’re passionate about the issues then that comes across then it’s empowering,” she said.

During the meeting, they addressed topics that affect the region such as, foreign workers and the labor shortages, housing issues, natural resource issues, municipal funding for rural communities and tourism marketing initiatives.

Miller also said the atmosphere at the meeting was empowering.

“We were all there to look at concerns in the business community and in the north and government was there with their ears wide open ready to listen and help us meet some of the challenges,” she said.

The BC Chamber and the local chamber network have been meeting with the province for the past two months.

The consultations were created to enable the BC Chamber to communicate directly with the government and to expand business opportunities.