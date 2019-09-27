RCMP to take podium in relation to findings in nationwide manhunt

The RCMP will soon release its investigative findings from the B.C. murders that sparked a nationwide manhunt over the summer. Members are expected to take the podium around 1 p.m. PDT. It has been seven weeks since the bodies of two teenage suspects were found dead in northern Manitoba with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Montreal man diagnosed with acute illness caused by vaping

Another vaping related illness has been confirmed in Canada, this time in Quebec. According to provincial and municipal public health directors, the patient is a man in his 50’s who had been vaping since April in an effort to quit smoking. Tests confirmed the acute illness was due vaping with a legally purchased product. This is in addition to the one probably and two potential cases in Ontario and the one potential case in B.C.

Protestors march around the world to convince governments to combat climate change

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of more than 80 cities across Canada in protest against climate change. The demonstrations are happening worldwide and wrap up a week of protests. The goal is to convince governments to take better action and help the environment.