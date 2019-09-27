Snow warnings and weather statements are in effect south of the valley (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

It looks like the rainy weather the Bulkley Valley has been having this past week is coming to an end.

According to Doug Lundquist, Environment Canada Meteorologist the valley is getting a system from the Yukon and Northwest territories causing some showers but will clear up in the evening.

Lundquist says the weather will improve gradually as the weekend goes by.

“There will be sun with some clouds tomorrow (Saturday) with a high about 10 frosty overnight though with minimums to the -3 and -5 degree range and Sunday should be mainly sunny with a high of 11 or 12,” he said

Monday and Tuesday are looking to be similar to Sunday with highs at 12 degrees and lows reaching -1 on Monday and 2 degrees on Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Thursday (Sept. 27) night the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District saw some wet flurries fall, which is normal for this time of year according to Lundquist.

He says the valley missed this light snowfall but those who live at higher elevation will have snow on the ground.

“If people are traveling down to any terrain lower then the valley bottoms it’s [snow] definitely a concern and particularly if they’re heading to southern BC, so like passes of the south we have warnings and special weather statements in the passes over the weekend,” he said.