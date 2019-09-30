BC Cancer is reminding women between the ages of 40-74 to book a free screening mammogram, which is an x-ray of the breasts that are done with a female technician.

Breast Cancer Awareness month begins Tuesday (Oct 1).

According to John Lowrie, BC Cancer Mobile Operations Manager if a patient has a family history of breast cancer they should be checked every year, but if they don’t they should get checked every 2 years.

Lowrie said it’s always a good idea for women to give themselves a self-examination or get their doctor to examine them.

“It is important to get a mammogram because we can find smaller things that just can’t be felt potentially 3 years before it grows big enough to be felt by yourself or your physician,” he said.

BC Cancer offers a free mobile mammogram service for different rural and indigenous communities.

Lowrie also said the association has three of the mobile services.

“The mobiles get to about 120 rural and indigenous communities throughout the province so, one is primarily on Vancouver Island, One that is primarily in the Northern part of the province, and one is that is in primarily of the Interior and the Kootenays,” he said.

The mobile service will be in Kitwanga Tuesday (Oct.1) and in New Hazelton on Monday (Oct 7).