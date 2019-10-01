The Regional Board of Bulkley Nechako has turned down a permit request from TC Energy.

The permit was brought to the attention of the board at the Sept 19th meeting.

The Temporary Use Permit was to be used to build a pipeline work camp in Houston near Morice River Rd. Coastal Gas Link wanted to use the temporary camp for equipment storage and a contractor yard.

In an email statement Jason Llewellyn, Director of Planning with the RDBN said the board referred TC Energy to the province.

“The Board directed staff to refer the forest service road issues raised at the meeting to the Province’s Environmental Assessment Office and Oil and Gas Commission for consideration,” he said.

Llewellyn also said what the road issues are outside of their area.

“The road issues are associated with the pipeline construction process that was permitted by the Province and public roads are outside of the Regional District’s jurisdiction,” he said.

The board may consider the TUP permit for the camp at a future meeting.