Anil Srivatsa is traveling the world to promote organ donation (supplied by: Gift of Life Adventure)

A man from India and a graduate of Smithers Secondary School is traveling the world to promote organ donation.

Anil Srivatsa presented his story and what organ donation is about at his old high school and Coast Mountain College on Tuesday (Oct.1).

Srivatsa began the Gift of Life adventure after he donated one of his kidneys to his brother 5 years ago.

Srivatsa said it is even more important to present the idea of organ donation in rural communities.

“I found even in India in the rural and small towns, less people are exposed to the idea of organ donation but it’s not like they are less exposed to the susceptibility of something going wrong in your body because human beings are human beings no matter where they live,” he said.

Srivatsa also said after he donated his kidney he was wondering why more people are not donating their organs.

“What’s keeping them is perhaps fear, not so much love I’m sure there’s enough love but fear is what I’m trying to deal with and showing people, me as an example I’m doing adventurous things now,” he said.

Srivatsa has traveled to 41 countries and is on his way to Argentina.

He also has a gofundme page to raise money so, he can keep teaching people about organ donation.