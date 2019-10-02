The Claude Parish Memorial arena will not be open for ice users until December (supplied by: District of Houston)

The District of Houston announced on Monday (Sept.30) the opening of the Claude Parish Memorial Arena has been delayed.

The arena is not expected to open to ice users until Dec 4. The delay comes after the arena did not receive the parts required for the refrigeration plant replacement.

The arena was expected to be open in October after the council awarded DevCon Industrial Service Ltd to replace the refrigeration plant. The company was awarded the project in May.

The project will ensure the safety of the public and staff according to the District of Houston.