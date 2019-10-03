Indigenous controlled production company in Burns Lake are hoping to open in the new year (supplied by: NATIONS)

An indigenous controlled cannabis company in Burns Lake are hoping to soon open their doors.

NATIONS received a building permit and are in the process of construction. The building is expected to be done by the new year.

The building will be in the old Burns Lake Specialty Wood, which has been vacant for years.

Wesley Sam, Co-founder, and Executive director said the company has been getting a lot of support.

“We’ve had support from the six Burns Lake first nations in Burns Lake and Burns Lake Band itself. We’ve had nothing but support for this project as it’s a well-needed project in the area,” he said.

Sam also said NATIONS will give a lot more employment opportunities for the area.

“We will be providing up to 60 positions in Burns Lake and well needed, well-paying family supportive jobs,” he said.

According to Sam, he has already looked through resumes for when the company will open.

When NATIONS opens the company is committed to returning five percent of the earnings to local First Nations to support education, employment business, and health initiatives.