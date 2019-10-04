Conservative leader Scheer expected to face questions over dual-citizen status

Andrew Scheer is likely to face more questions Friday on the campaign trail, over his dual-citizen status.

The Conservative leader holds both Canadian and American citizenship, a fact that only came to light following a report in the Globe and Mail. On the campaign trail, Scheer is in Toronto, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Quebec City and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh swings from Saskatoon to Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Texts released by trio of U.S. House committees as part of impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Dozens of texts have been released by a trio of U.S. House committees as part of the impeachment inquiry into American President Donald Trump.

In the texts, top American diplomats encouraged Ukraine’s newly elected president to conduct an investigation linked to Joe Biden’s family in return for a potentially high-profile visit to Washington with President Trump.

Hong Kong protestors banned from wearing masks

Hong Kong’s leader has banned protesters from wearing masks that would conceal their identities.

The move is seen as a hardening of the government’s stance against the 4-month-old and increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations.