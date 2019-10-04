Smithers Fire Rescue and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up again for this year’s Fire Prevention Week.

The campaign is being held from Oct.6 until Oct.12.

This is the seventh year the pair have teamed up for the campaign. This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears A Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape!”.

Firefighters will be doing different presentations at different schools all week long and even will be on location at the McDonalds on Highway 16 in Smithers on Oct 12.

Keith Stecko, Smithers Fire Chief said this is an opportunity to talk about fire prevention.

“We’re going to have a fire engine and we’re going to have a couple of firefighters out there partnered with McDonald’s through Fire Prevention Week and just an opportunity while you’re swinging by grabbing your cup of coffee to interact with the fire department,” he said.

Fire prevention week is an opportunity to educate the community about small and important actions they can take to keep themselves safe.

Stecko also gave some tips to the community on how to prevent fires.

“It’s really important to practice a home escape plan-practice two ways out of your home, making sure that your fire alarms, your smoke alarms are tested regularly, batteries replaced twice a year and generally a good rule of thumb spring and fall,” he said.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week call the fire department 250-847-2015 or go to smithers.ca.