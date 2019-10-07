Campers prepare for RCMP at Gidimt'en gate on Morice West Forest Service Road | supplied by Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Wet’suwet’en Chiefs have sent a letter to MLA Doug Donaldson demanding Coastal Gas Link to stop the pipeline project.

According to Wet’suwet’en there has been ongoing damage to the cultural heritage and archaeological sites and there has been non-compliance with BC provincial law.

“The destruction of Wet’suwet’en cultural heritage including archaeological sites by CGL crews amounts to cultural genocide, as it erases Wet’suwet’en cultural information from the land and destroys evidence of use and occupation for aboriginal rights and title,” said a press release.

Chief Na’moks said the reason why the chiefs sent the letter to MLA Doug Donaldson because it is in his portfolio.

“That’s actually his duty when he got elected in he was one of the best critics we had but now he has to be held responsible for doing the job that he was always criticizing other ministers for doing,” he said.

The Wet’suwet’en have not heard from the Minister of Forests about a stop-work order.

The only contact they have received in the past is he believes it should be an oil and gas commission according to Chief Na’Moks.

Na’moks also said he is disappointed in what the practices are.

“An industry can come in and do as they please and there really is no penalty and our elected officials are not standing up for us the people that put them into those offices,” he said.

The province has not investigated or justified why the Wet’suwet’en cultural heritage is being decimated by CGL.

The damage has been done to the Kweese War Trail according to the Wet’suwet’en. This trail is where many of the Wet’suwet’en participated in the war died.