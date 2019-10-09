Less than two weeks left in federal election campaign as leaders continue to look for support

There’s less than two weeks left in the federal election campaign as the party leaders continue to try and gain support.

On Wednesday, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will make a trip to Hemmingford, Quebec, near where thousands of irregular migrants have crossed into Canada from the U.S. over the last two years. New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh will speak at a Canadian Union of Public Employees convention in Montreal, while Green Leader Elizabeth May has a packed schedule in the same city. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has a morning event in the Greater Toronto Area.

Two people from Quebec charged in Bell Canada cyber attack investigation

The RCMP has laid charges against two Quebecers for their alleged involvement in a cyber attack of Bell Canada customer accounts.

The two from Montreal are accused of crimes including unauthorized use of a computer, fraud over five-thousand dollars, and conspiracy to commit fraud. Police began the investigation last year after it learned that some Bell accounts were breached and personal information was stolen.

Millions of people in California to have power cut off to try and prevent wildfires

Millions of people in northern and central California are facing days without power as Pacific Gas & Electric creates the largest preventive blackout in state history.

The utility planned to begin shutting power to 800-thousand homes and businesses early Wednesday morning to reduce the chance of fierce winds knocking trees into power lines and sparking wildfires.