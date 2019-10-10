Coast Mountain College in Smithers has a new Dean of Instruction for Arts, Science, and Health.

Dr. Titi Kunkel introduced herself to Smithers council at Tuesday (Oct8) nights council meeting.

She began the new position in September. Kunkel arrived from Quesnel, where she had a similar role at the University of Northern British Columbia.

Kunkel said she worked with the Quesnel mayor and different organizations within the community.

“My hope is that I’ll be able to do work with you, with the communities around here and be able to extend my portfolio from Coast Mountain College,” she said.

Kunkel told the council she plans to give them updates every semester on things that are happening on campus.

Kunkel said the main focus for the college is working on outdoor credits with the high school.

“We’ve been very successful doing that. In fact, the school district here has been very happy with the college,” she said.

Coast Mountain College is hosting an open house at the Smithers Campus on Nov 14. The event with start at 5 p.m. And feature guests and presentations from the different programs the college offers.