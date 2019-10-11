Photo of one of the persons of interest in the death of 35-year-old Gregory Gareth Wale who died last week in PG. (Photo supplied Prince George RCMP)

The Prince George RCMP are looking for two people of interest following the death of 35-year-old Gregory Gareth Wale following an altercation last week.

The two Aboriginal men are approximately 25 and 30 years old according to police after surveillance images were found.

Cpl. Craig Douglass recently spoke with Vista Radio on the matter.

“The images we’ve gathered, we have had for a few days and we’ve been trying to locate these individuals has not been fruitful and we’re looking to the public to find out information on these individuals.”

The victim passed away last Saturday at his home on Edmonton Street after refusing medical treatment for his injuries.

Wale is originally from New Hazelton and has spent time in Smithers and Fort St. James.

The first person can be described as:

First Nations Male

Approximately 25 years old

Dark Hair with stubble on his face

The second person can be described as: