The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army will be traveling around in a new vehicle in the new year, a mobile kitchen to be exact.

The vehicle was originally supposed to be a refrigerated option for transportation of the food at the Salvation Army to the Food Bank.

The kitchen is comparable to what would be seen on a job site.

Adam Marshall, Bulkley Valley Ministries Director said the truck gives the Salvation Army an opportunity to get out into the community.

“We want to be able to provide a hot meal once a week in Smithers and once a week in Houston to street residents and passerby’s who just want a hot meal,” he said.

The planning for the kitchen began a year ago where the Salvation Army purchased the vehicle from Glacier Toyota. The construction of the vehicle took about 4 months to complete.

Marshall also said the kitchen is an opportunity to show the community they are a support system.

“We are definitely there now but we want to see how much more we can develop into this community and this is something that we can really showcase that,” he said.

The mobile kitchen funds were donated by Food Banks BC and are 90 percent locally produced.

Community members can expect to see the vehicle around in the new year.