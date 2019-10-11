The rain and cloudy weather the Bulkley Valley has been seeing is sticking around for the start of Thanksgiving weekend.

Temperatures this weekend are expecting to reach highs of between 6 and 8 degrees and lows going into the negatives.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist with Environment Canada said the weekend is starting with some rain Friday (Oct 11) but will taper off in the morning on Saturday (Oct 12).

“Starting the weekend off not too bad with a chance of showers in the morning on Saturday and then turning into a mix of sun and cloud and a high near eight degrees, which isn’t bad for this time of year moving into Sunday you’re also looking into a mix of sun and cloud with similar temperatures,” he said.

Thanksgiving day on Monday is when the Bulkley Valley is expected to run into the rainy temperatures again. There is a chance of showers with an expected high of six degrees and a chance of snow with a low of zero overnight.

Sekhon also said there is an opportunity to see frost in the mornings.

“Overnight lows are getting cold enough to have frost at night, however, if there are clouds around or if there’s wind around that can medicate the chance of frost,”

Saturday (Oct 12) is expected to be the warmest day of the weekend.