High Road Services society hosted the third annual burger cook-off (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

High Road Services Society hosted its third annual burger cook-off on Thursday (Oct.17).

The event ran from 11:30 a.m. Until 1:30 p.m.

High Road Services Society, WorkBC and Community Living British Columbia all competed against each other to see who had the best burger in recognition of Mental Health Day last week.

Bruce Robinson, High Road Services Program Manager said community members received information on mental health at the barbecue.

“It’s basically to bring awareness to the global community in an empathetic way with unifying voice to empower people to take action to recognize that mental illness is a prevalent challenge within every community,” he said.

The event began with two agencies but eventually grew to four agencies.

This year Community Living, Northern Health as well as WorkBC and High Road Services all took part in the cook-off.

Robinson said it’s amazing that the cook-off has grown.

“The interest is amazing like the support is incredible. Every agency in town is on board and to have advocates that are empathetic and knowledgeable and well versed in mental health and addiction is a very powerful statement,” he said.

The theme for this year’s mental health day was suicide prevention.