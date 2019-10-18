The advanced poll numbers for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding have been submitted.

8,989 people in the riding have already voted during the advanced polls last weekend, which is 667 more than the 2015 federal election.

Andrea Marantz, Elections Canada Spokesperson said Canadians like having alternative days for voting.

“Just the single election day is not going to cover everybody so, they’re really looking for alternatives and we’ve seen the popularity of the advanced polls growing,” she said.

In 2015, the Skeena- Bulkley Valley riding saw 8,322 people using the advanced vote system.

A new change this year is Elections Canada extended the times for advanced voting. Instead of being closed at 6 p.m. They were closed at 9 p.m.

Marantz also said they’ve seen more people across Canada used the advanced polls.

“One of the things that could explain that is the longer time the advanced polls were open,” she said.

Marantz is also reminding people to bring their ID to vote and if you’re still not registered you can still register at the polling station.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. To 7p.m. On Monday.