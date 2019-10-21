Polls are now officially open for the federal election in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley Riding.

They opened at 7 am and are open until 7 pm.

NDP Taylor Bachrach, Liberal Dave Birdi, Conservative Claire Rattee, Green Mike Sawyer, People’s Party Jody Craven, Christian Heritage Party Rod Taylor and Independents Danny Nunes and Merv Ritchie are the 2019 federal candidates for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Andrea Marantz, Elections Canada Spokesperson explains what you need to bring in order to vote.

“Bring your ID. If you have a driver’s license that covers it completely that’s everything you’ll need. If you don’t have a driver’s license and don’t have a piece of government-issued ID that has your name, picture and address on it bring two pieces of ID,” she said.

Advanced polls wrapped up on Oct.14 and had an estimated 4.7 million people vote countrywide.

Out of the 4.7 million people the Skeena-Bulkley Riding had 8,982 voters compared to the 8,322 advanced voters in 2015.

Marantz also is reminding people you have to vote at your designated polling station.

“You can’t just vote at any polling place. So, if you have a voters card take a look and see where you’re supposed to vote,”

If you don’t have voter information card you can still find out where to vote on elections.ca