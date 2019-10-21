Sheena Miller and James McKinnely cutting the cake for the kick off of the GoByBike Haunted Business Tour (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Smithers Chamber of Commerce and Central Mountain Air have teamed up for the GOByBike Haunted Business Tour.

The Smithers Chamber held a kick-off event on Monday (Oct.21) where the community was able to grab their passport and register for the GoByBike Week.

Sheena Miller, Chamber Manager said the Smithers Chamber is the first chamber across the province to try out a haunted business tour.

“We decided to combine GoByBike Week with the idea of a haunted business crawl or business tour and just to get people actively transporting out in Smithers and basically trick or treating on their bikes,” she said.

The community has 10 days to travel to 9 of the businesses that are decorated for the haunted business tour.

The businesses participating in the tour are Bulkley Valley Insurance Services, CICK 93.9, Big Smiles, Smithers Public Library, Tim Hortons, McBike & Sport, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Local Supply Co, and Bugwood Bean.

James McKinnley, Central Mountain Air Spokesperson explained how to be entered into the trip for two Vancouver.

“Go by walk, bike, stay active go to each business, they’ll give you a stamp, bring the entry back to the chamber and you’ll be entered for a trip for two courtesy of Central Mountain Air to Vancouver,” he said.

To register for the event, go to www.biketowork.ca/registration or contact the chamber.